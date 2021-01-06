Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0436 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Autonio has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $135,051.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00117008 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00244258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00504550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

