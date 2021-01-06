AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.74. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 213,940 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoWeb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of AutoWeb as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

