Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) dropped 8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $150.41 and last traded at $150.89. Approximately 1,335,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 829,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.00.

Specifically, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,900,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,374,880. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

