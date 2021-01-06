Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,551,039 shares of company stock worth $908,076,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

