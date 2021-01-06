Aventus (AVT) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $812,738.72 and $106,595.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00322226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.88 or 0.03360221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

AVT is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

