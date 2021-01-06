Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Avient stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth about $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,931,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

