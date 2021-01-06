Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 16,566,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 40,893,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $757,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

