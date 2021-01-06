Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.20. 540,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 454,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. BidaskClub raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Avista by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 572,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

