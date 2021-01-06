Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 376 ($4.91) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 374 ($4.89).
AV opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a market capitalization of £12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.42.
Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
