Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 376 ($4.91) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 374 ($4.89).

AV opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a market capitalization of £12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 292.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.42.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,068 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

