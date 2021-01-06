AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

