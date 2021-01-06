AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €23.28 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €23.28 ($27.39) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.06 ($27.13).

EPA:CS opened at €19.43 ($22.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.68. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

