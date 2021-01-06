AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) received a €24.50 ($28.82) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.06 ($27.13).

Shares of CS opened at €19.43 ($22.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.58 and its 200-day moving average is €17.68. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

