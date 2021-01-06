Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXLA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

