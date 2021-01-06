Axie Infinity Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $31.51 million and $7.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

