AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.51

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 2128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190 over the last three months. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AxoGen by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

