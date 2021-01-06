Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.38

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 2737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

