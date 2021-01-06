Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.34

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 1253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

