AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 788,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 642,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial upped their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a P/E ratio of -359.21 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,290. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 54.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AXT by 10.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

