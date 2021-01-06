B. Riley Boosts Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $16.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

GSL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 377,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

