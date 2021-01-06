B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

FCX stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of -315.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $28.58.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 62,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 992.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

