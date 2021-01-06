B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 5.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.57 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 233,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 164,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,550. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

