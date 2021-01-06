B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

BLDR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,345. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Investors purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

