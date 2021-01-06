Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.81

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.81 and last traded at $96.37, with a volume of 4016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

