Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $80.80. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 54,290 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £466.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

