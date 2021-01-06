Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.27 and last traded at $127.38. Approximately 323,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 190,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

