Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.63

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 181761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.