Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.54

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 2711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.66.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

