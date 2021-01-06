Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Down 10.3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

