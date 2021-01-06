BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.56

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 3898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BancFirst by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.