Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.