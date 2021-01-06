Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of BCH opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

