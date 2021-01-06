Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
Shares of BCH opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.
