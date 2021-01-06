Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.36

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $39.58. Bancolombia shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 125,647 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

