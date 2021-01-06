BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Up 7.7%

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $29.82. 804,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 519,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.