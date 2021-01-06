Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $143.77 and last traded at $144.43. Approximately 1,193,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 680,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.72.

Specifically, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares in the company, valued at $379,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,648 shares of company stock worth $33,696,504. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

