Bank of America Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to Neutral

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

