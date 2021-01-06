Bank of America Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Underperform

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 161,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

