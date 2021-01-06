Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.
BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.
NYSE:BAC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.