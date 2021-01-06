Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

