Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.