Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.
Shares of BAC opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.