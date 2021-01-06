Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.15. 106,094,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 68,887,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $376,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

