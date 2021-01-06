Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Up 5.3%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $81.11. 465,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 320,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

