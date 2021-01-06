Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.68. 1,507,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 895,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

