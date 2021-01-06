Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

OZK opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

