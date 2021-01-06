BankUnited, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BankUnited stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $36.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.