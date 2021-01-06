Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.97

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $18.75. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 19,871 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

