Banner (BANR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banner (NASDAQ: BANR):
- 1/5/2021 – Banner is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/24/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “
- 12/23/2020 – Banner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/10/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/3/2020 – Banner was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.
BANR opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.