Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $145.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.90 million and the lowest is $143.54 million. Banner posted sales of $139.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $581.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.05 million to $583.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.62 million, with estimates ranging from $553.05 million to $589.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Banner by 163.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

