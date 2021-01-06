Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Trading 10% Higher

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s stock price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.15. 414,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 265,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Banner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.