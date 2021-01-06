Barclays Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Equal Weight

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 161.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 560,339 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

