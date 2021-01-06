Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 7,468,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,054,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

