Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.
NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,868.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,311 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,832,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
