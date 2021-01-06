Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,868.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,311 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,832,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

